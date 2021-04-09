New Exhibit at Rockefeller State Park Preserve Art Gallery 

Rockefeller Park Preserve’s gallery is presenting “Spacial Impressions”, a photography exhibition featuring work by five photographers.

Michael Garber, a nature, landscape, and portrait photographer, Bobbi Lane, an award-winning still life, people, and corporate photographer, Lee Varis, a photo-illustrator and digital and advanced imaging pioneer whose photographic arts are featured on major movie posters., Dyana Van Campen, a former fashion and commercial photographer and photojournalist in Eastern Bloc countries and India now known for editorial portrait and event work, and Walter LeCroy, who applies his technical talent to the pictorial printing of fine art photography.

The exhibition is available until May 9; viewing hours are 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, daily.