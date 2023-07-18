Historic Hudson Valley Expands Tours of Historic Landmarks Beginning July 20

Additional Tours at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, Philipsburg Manor, and Union Church at Pocantico Hills to Offer More Visitor Access

In response to growing visitor demand, Historic Hudson Valley is pleased to announce the expansion of tours at three of Westchester County’s iconic historic sites: Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, Philipsburg Manor, and Union Church at Pocantico Hills. Starting July 20, these locations will extend operations to provide additional access to locals and tourists alike, now open weekly from Thursdays through Sundays.

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside is the charming riverside cottage of America’s “Founding Father of Literature.” Visitors can walk in the author’s footsteps and experience the grounds and home that Irving designed himself.

At Philipsburg Manor, visitors tour the working gristmill, walk through the manor house with period artifacts, and learn about the 23 enslaved individuals of African descent who lived and labored on the plantation.

Visitors to Union Church of Pocantico Hills view the awe-inspiring stained-glass windows by European masters, including the last commissioned work by Henri Matisse and nine windows by Marc Chagall, and learn the inspiration behind each one.

In addition to expanded operations of these three National Historic Landmarks, Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate will expand operations to six days a week this fall. Starting October 1, 2023, this top-rated cultural attraction will welcome visitors from Wednesday-Monday. Visitors to Kykuit learn the story of the Rockefellers, beginning with John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil, whose business acumen made him the richest man in America in his day. He later became the country’s first significant philanthropist and by his death in 1937, he had given away more than half his fortune through various philanthropic programs.

With the extended tour availability, there are more opportunities for individuals and families to explore the region’s rich history.

Capacity is limited for all the historic site tours and events, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance at hudsonvalley.org. Same-day admission prices are subject to a $2 surcharge.

DETAILS: PHILIPSBURG MANOR

In 1750, Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country’s first living history museum to focus on the history of northern slavery.

The site will be open for guided tours Thursday-Sunday, May 12-November 12 and Saturday-Sunday, November 18-December 17. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults, and $10 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

DETAILS: WASHINGTON IRVING’S SUNNYSIDE

America’s “Founding Father of Literature” created a romantic, picturesque estate nestled along the Hudson riverbank. The house and the furnishings, many of which are original to Irving, have been restored to their 1850s character.

The site will be open for guided tours Thursday-Sunday, May 12-September 10. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults, and $10 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside is at 3 W Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, one mile south of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

DETAILS: UNION CHURCH OF POCANTICO HILLS

Union Church was organized as a non-denominational Protestant church in 1915, with John D. Rockefeller among the founders. Over the years, the Rockefeller family commissioned stained-glass windows by European masters Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall to adorn the unassuming country church.

The site will be open for guided tours Thursday-Sunday, May 12-November 12. Tickets are $10. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Union Church of Pocantico Hills is at 555 Bedford Road, Pocantico Hills.

DETAILS: KYKUIT, THE ROCKEFELLER ESTATE

Built between 1906 and 1913, Kykuit was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family, beginning with John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil. Later, his grandson Nelson Rockefeller, the former governor of New York and vice president of the United States lived there with his family.

The site is open for guided tours Friday-Sunday, May 12-October 2; Wednesday-Monday, October 4-October 30; and Friday-Sunday, November 3-12.

Kykuit, a historic site of the National Trust, is operated and maintained by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund as a center for its philanthropic programs. Historic Hudson Valley operates the public visitation program.

All visits to Kykuit start at the Kykuit and Philipsburg Manor Visitor Center, located at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Selected Highlights tour tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for children, young adults and seniors. Westchester County residents receive a $5 discount on the adult ticket price for this tour. Classic tour tickets are $45 for adults, $43 for children, young adults and seniors. Grand tour tickets are $65. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on all Kykuit tickets.