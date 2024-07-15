Dramatic Reading of Declaration of Independence Held Across from Historic Ward House in Tuckahoe

On the heels of the Fourth of July holiday, history buffs came together to enjoy a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. The event took place July 11 at the Immaculate Conception Church, just across the street from the historic Ward House.

Dressed in 1776 garb, famed actor Jonathan Kruk (who has been called “Best Storyteller in the Hudson Valley” by Hudson Valley Magazine) read the Declaration of Independence as it was read on July 11, 1776. Kruk was also joined by a fife and drum corps and actor Michael Grillo, who portrayed Samuel Crawford. Crawford was one of the founding members of the patriot movement in New York.

This dramatic reading represents the official start of a one-million-dollar fundraising campaign to preserve and protect the Ward House, which has fallen into disrepair and has been threatened with demolition. The Friends of the Ward House – a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to preserving, protecting and restoring the Ward House – hope to raise enough funds to restore the house to its original state. The Ward House, located in the heart of a region pivotal during our fight for independence, has been called “The most historic house in Eastchester” by Town Historian Richard Forliano, located in the heart of a region pivotal during our fight for independence..

Friends of the Ward House were present at the event to raise awareness on preserving this historical site where Crawford was mortally wounded. Crawford is considered one of the most important Patriot leaders from Westchester County. He died in the service of his country during the long years of the American Revolutionary War.

“This event was a wonderful opportunity for people to learn more about the Ward House,” said Sal Provenzano, President and Chair of the Friends of the Ward House. “I know we inspired even more local residents to join us in our efforts to preserve this piece of local history, right here in Westchester.”

The Captain Samuel Crawford monument and plaque is located across from the historic Ward House on White Plains Road in the Village of Tuckahoe in southern Westchester County, NY. It commemorates Captain Crawford’s life and service, as well as his death that resulted from a mortal wound received on this very location, originally part of the Ward House property. The Bronx DAR chapter (Daughters of the Revolution) ordered the creation and placement of this monument to honor Captain Crawford, which they unveiled in 1913 at a ceremony to which 200 of Captain Crawford’s direct descendants were invited. The plaque still stands today as a reminder of this lasting legacy.

The Ward House’s namesake, Stephen Ward, was a Patriot who served as supervisor of the Town of Eastchester. He also served as county judge, state senator and a Member of Congress. The Ward House also served as a post office and stagecoach stop as well as a tavern called Marble Hall. In 1839, President Martin Van Buren stayed overnight at Marble Hall during his tour of the famous Tuckahoe Marble Quarries.

