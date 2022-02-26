Westchester Collaborative Theater’s Jazz Masters Series to Feature Vocalist Alexis Cole

On Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) renews its Jazz Masters music series with the Alexis Cole Trio featuring one of Ossining’s own, internationally renowned jazz vocalist Cole, appearing for two sets at 7:00 and 8:30 pm each night. Cole is a winner of the NY Jazzmobile and Montreux Jazz Festival vocal competitions and the Swing Journal Gold Disk award. This special two-night event is themed “Spring Is Here” and will feature songs from Cole’s extensive repertoire from The American Songbook and will be performed in a cabaret setting at WCT’s home, 23 Water Street in Ossining.

​Called “one of the great voices of today,” by Jonathan Schwartz, she was hailed by Kevin Jones in Fine Music who wrote, “Here is the supreme stylist at the height of her powers…. The search for the next great jazz singer is over.” Cole has been compared to such classic jazz singers as Sarah Vaughan (she was a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan Competition) and Anita O’Day. The official jazz singer of the U.S. Army during a tour of duty that began in 2009, she has performed with the Boston Pops and New York Philharmonic on stage at venues from Avery Fisher Hall to the Kennedy Center. She heads the Jazz Voice Program at SUNY Purchase and performs and conducts master classes around the world.

Cole will be accompanied by bassist David Finck and drummer Kenny Hassler. David Finck is among the most sought-after musicians in New York. His playing can be heard on more than 250 CDs including Multiplatinum, Gold, and Grammy winners. Hassler has performed from the jazz clubs in Harlem to Broadway and back. Along the way he has performed with jazz greats, Randy Brecker, Lou Donaldson. Singers; Johnny Hartman, Ruth Brown, and Lauren Kinhan.

Tickets, $30 per set, can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/wct-presents-alexis-cole-as-part-of-the-jazz-master-series-march-11-12-tickets-274423767877.