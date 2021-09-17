Westchester Ballet Company’s Nutcracker Set to Make Its Bronx Debut for Annual Holiday Performances

December 17, 18 & 19 Lehman Center for the Performing Arts Confirmed as 2021 Venue

Ossining-based Westchester Ballet Company (WBC), one of the oldest regional non-profit youth ballet companies in the United States, is set to make its Bronx debut this December with five performances of The Nutcracker at the esteemed Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. A single matinee performance will be held Friday, December 17, with two performances on both Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19. Tickets range from $24 – $49, with special discounts for groups, as well as for the December 17 matinee. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.lehmancenter.org, by phone at (718) 960-8833, or at Lehman Center Box Office located at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY, 10468.

Amy Harte, president of the Board of the Westchester Ballet Company, observes, “From our youngest student dancers to those in our senior ranks, this Company could not be any more ready to perform again in front of a live audience, and to be able to do that at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is a dream come true—for all of us. WBC’s Nutcracker rivals any professional New York City production of this holiday family classic, and it surpasses all in terms of its accessibility to the public. Year after year, WBC delivers a spectacular Nutcracker experience that delivers on both quality and affordability. Many companies this season are still unable to present a fully cast production; and partnering with the leadership at Lehman Center is enabling us to create a magical, near-normal experience for dancers and audience members alike.”

Currently celebrating its 70th year serving Westchester County (and now the Bronx), WBC’s mission centers on the belief that communal arts experiences are essential, and that by providing dance education and performance experiences for its young dancers, along with affordable access for its audience members, it is helping to strengthen our shared community. Additionally, WBC partners with other nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable and under-resourced individuals and groups in the community to provide low cost/no-cost access to its performances.

Covid-19 Protocols In order to keep audiences, performers, and staff safe, Lehman Center for the Performing Arts requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination for all individuals over the age of twelve who enter the venue. Attendees are also required to wear a mask in the venue at all times. Visit www.lehmancenter.org for further information.