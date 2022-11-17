Village of Ossining Wins $7 Million State Grant for E-Bike Sharing Program 

The Village of Ossining has been awarded $7 million from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to fund an e-bike sharing program here and in surrounding river communities

Project MOVER, Ossining’s submission to a statewide competition aimed at bringing “clean transportation infrastructure” to underserved communities, was the Mid-Hudson region’s grand prize winner.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado made the announcement at a Nov. 16 ceremony held at the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in Queens, following a showcase where finalists presented their technology and service solutions.

Project MOVER (an acronym for Moving Onto Vast E-Micromobility Replication) aims to bring pedal-assist e-bike rentals and place bike-lending facilities near multi-family homes and workplaces.

The project, a consortium led by EIT InnoEnergy, will use the grant to offer the program to four other municipalities: the Town of Ossining and the villages of Tarrytown, Croton-on-Hudson and Dobbs Ferry.

Those communities will have the opportunity to deploy e-bikes, charging and docking stations.

Bringing pedal-assist bikes is envisioned as a way to solve Ossining’s downtown parking crunch as well as provide an environmentally friendly transportation alternative.

The program could potentially dovetail with Millwood-Ossining Go, which is seeking to develop a network of bike-friendly streets and a dedicated bike path along Route 133 that would run between the Empire State Trail and Ossining’s downtown.

Ossining’s demographics, hilly streets, and downtown parking challenges make e-bikes a good fit, according to Maddi Zachacz, Ossining’s assistant village manager.

Bike lending and charging stations would be placed in locations that would enhance residents’ access to jobs, commercial areas, transit hubs, schools and parks, according to planners.

Read more about the project: electricmobilitychallenge.org/awardees/eit-innoenergy