Village and Town of Ossining Named Tree Cities by the Arbor Day Foundation

The Village and Town of Ossining have been notified that their applications to be named Tree Cities for 2020 have been approved. The Town of Ossining has received this important designation for 21 years, while this is the Village’s first year being honored by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Ossining has long been considered a forward-thinking community when it comes to taking action on climate change. Both the Village and Town have worked on numerous initiatives to decrease the community’s carbon footprint while enhancing and protecting the natural landscape in this Hudson River community. Ossining also boasts active and engaged residents who encourage both governments to raise the bar when it comes to sustainability.

“I am incredibly proud to share that the Village of Ossining has been honored in this way for the very first time,” said Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. “It is a priority of mine that we look through a ‘green’ lens on every project we undertake.”

“We are very proud of the work we have already accomplished and are looking ahead to a bright future for our parks, open spaces, and trees,” said Supervisor Dana Levenberg. “All of our initiatives are critical not only to environmental sustainability but also good public health for our residents and visitors.”

Both the Village and Town anticipate being named a Tree City for 2021 as well—the Village was awarded a $38,000 grant through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Urban Forestry Grant, where 75 native species trees will be planted at Nelson Park and Nelson Sitting Park. The Village’s Environmental Advisory Committee will also be designing interpretative signage for the park to teach visitors about the various species of trees, and Green Ossining will be hosting a virtual tree planting presentation for residents to watch from their homes.

The Town of Ossining received $33,750 in grant funding for tree maintenance at Ryder and Engel Parks. Additionally, the Town has partnered with a group of citizen volunteers in 2021 for the introduction of the Ossining Town Parks Habitat Stewards program. Focusing on Ryder Park in 2021, this group of volunteers will be identifying and mitigating invasive species and vines. The volunteers will also be planting and caring for young, native trees this spring in an effort to care for and grow a sustainable, natural habitat in Ryder Park.