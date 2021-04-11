This Earth Day, Learn About Our Solution to Climate Change: Democracy.

The Westchester chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)—a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change—is organizing several virtual events to celebrate Earth Day 2021 as part the 10th Annual Green Ossining Earth Day Festival. CCL is focused on what it sees as the single most impactful solution to climate change — a national carbon fee and dividend — and its members work to generate the political will necessary for its passage. The Westchester chapter of(CCL)—a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change—is organizing several virtual events to celebrate Earth Day 2021 as part the. CCL is focused on what it sees as the single most impactful solution to climate change — a national carbon fee and dividend — and its members work to generate the political will necessary for its passage.

Beginning on April 18th , Westchester CCL will be hosting a number of virtual events centered around climate change and climate action. These events will include panels with local environmental groups, sustainable businesses, and political leaders, as well as a presentation about CCL’s climate action and how you can get involved. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

Westchester Citizens’ Climate Lobby Environmental Group Panel Discussion

Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby for a panel discussion with local environmental organizations, including Bedford 2030, Croton 100, Ossining 100, and Teatown.

Westchester Citizens’ Climate Lobby Business Panel Discussion

Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby for a panel discussion with local sustainable businesses, including Sing Sing Kill Brewery, Good Choice Kitchen, the Green Business Partnership, and Healthy Home Energy and Consulting, Inc.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Presentation and Discussion

Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby for a presentation about its climate action and learn how you can get involved.

Westchester Citizens’ Climate Lobby Political Leaders Panel Discussion

Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby for a panel discussion with local political leaders, including State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, State Senator Pete Harckham, and Ossining Mayor Rika Levin.