Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Secures $60,000 for Ossining Public Library

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick announced that he has secured a grant of $60,000 for the Ossining Public Library through the State and Municipal Grant Program to support the creation of two new modular spaces at the library.

Modular meeting space on the second floor of the library will be added for community meetings, and modular spaces for Teen Service Staff Offices will be added elsewhere in the building. The $60,000 grant will cover the costs of construction, HVAC, electrical, and cabling work for these new flexible spaces.

Reichlin-Melnick said, ”Libraries are too often the unsung heroes of education, recreation, and community engagement. The Ossining Public Library provides so many services for local residents that go way beyond loaning books – and all for free. I am thrilled that I was able to secure this grant of $60,000 for the Ossining Public Library and look forward to coming back for a tour when construction of these new flexible spaces is complete.”

Ossining Public Library Board of Trustees President, Matthew Weiss said, “The Ossining Library Board is very appreciative of this grant and the efforts of Senator Reichlin-Melnick. Having this support will enable our dedicated staff to provide enhanced programs and services to our passionate patrons.”

Ossining Public Library Director Karen LaRocca-Fels said, “We are so grateful to the Senator for the grant that he secured for the Ossining Public Library and the Ossining community. This project allows us to provide much needed meeting and study spaces for our community and also allows us to provide more support for our teenaged patrons by positioning our Teen Services staff nearer to where our teens use the library.