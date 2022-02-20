Ossining’s 12th Annual Earth Day Festival Set for April 23

A Riverfront Family-Oriented Day of Music & Activities Demonstrating our Support of Environmental Protection

Green Ossining’s 12th Annual Earth Day Festival expects to return to its in-person format at Louis B. Engel Waterfront Park on April 23rd from 10am-5pm. Join the Greater Ossining community in our annual celebration of Earth Day. Bring family and friends. Learn how to live a more sustainable life, visit artisan vendors, and enjoy food and live music on the banks of the Hudson River.

As Westchester County’s largest community-run earth day festival– enjoying more than 4,000 attendees in the past and expecting some 100+ vendors – the Festival has grown from 300 attendees and 20 vendors in our first year and attracts visitors from as far south as Brooklyn to counties surrounding and north of Westchester. The Festival offers hands-on activities and educational opportunities for everyone, as well as full day of great live music and entertainment aiming to make it our best Earth Day celebration yet.

“As we honor the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, we remain keenly aware of the great challenges affecting our natural environment, our planet, and life as we know it. We are also of the belief that there is much we can each personally do to affect positive change through the everyday choices we each have the power to make. We encourage you to show us what matters to you by bringing posters or signs that amplify your voice about environmental issues, reflecting your environmental concerns, thoughts on policy changes needed, and/or social justice impacts that you want to remind people of as a result of our changing climate.” said Suzie Ross, Chairperson and founding member, Green Ossining

Featured events of the day include:

Arts & Artisan Vendors

Eco-demonstrations & hands-on activities

Focused Kid’s Activity Zone

Food Foraging with The Rewilding School

Teachings and Water Blessings by Native Elder, Pointsetta and daughters Wild Flower and Flying Arrow (Ramapough Lunaape)

Environmental advocacy organizations

Zero-Waste in action on the Festival grounds

E-Waste Drive/Textile Recycling Drop-Off

Delicious Local Food including vegetarian and vegan fare

Craft Beer

Drum & Ukulele Circles (BYO – limited supplies will be available)

Local “Green” Services/ Products/Solutions

Learn about using eco-friendly products & how to save money by reducing your carbon footprint!

Community Organizations: All existing to help you! Learn more about the variety of groups in our own backyard.

Live music all day featuring Blue Basement, Claremont School Chorus, Julie Corbalis, the Stella Blues Band and more.

“What we have learned over the past couple of years is that environmentally friendly housing, parks, roads, and everything that sustains us is no longer an option but our lifeline. The Village of Ossining sits on 3.2 square miles on the banks of the majestic Hudson River, and we are enthusiastic to once again support the Earth Day Festival which every year becomes the green education hub for all who want to learn how they can continue to lean into being the stewards of our environment.” said Village of Ossining Mayor, Rika Levin.

The Festival is hosted and organized by Green Ossining with the assistance of the Town and Village of Ossining.

For the most up-to-date information, check out Twitter, Instagram or Facebook event pages at https://fb.me/e/1iRZSX3P1 or go to www.greenossining.org/earth-day-festival/.