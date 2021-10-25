Ossining Receives Federal Funding to Boost Internet Connectivity

The Ossining School District has received a grant of $835,000 from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund. The money will go toward Chromebooks and internet connectivity for our Ossining families.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund, which is administered by the Federal Communications Commission and the Universal Services Administrative Co., includes $7.17 billion to help schools and libraries meet their communities’ technology needs. The grants for schools will help close the “homework gap” for students who don’t have the internet access or technology devices they need at home, according to the FCC.

School districts and libraries can use the money to pay for laptop and tablet computers, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers, cellular air-cards, and broadband connectivity for off-campus use.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund Program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ECF commitments to projects in New York currently total $401.3 million.