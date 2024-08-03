Ossining Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant Ground Breaking Ceremony on August 6

On Tuesday, August 6th, at 11:00 AM, the Village of Ossining will embark on an exciting new chapter with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant. For over 60 years, the Village and Town have worked together to ensure the delivery of a reliable source of safe, clean water for Ossining residents and businesses. In 2016, the Village and Town jointly initiated planning for the construction of a new water treatment plant as it was mutually understood that the existing plant was reaching the end of its useful life and could not continue to operate efficiently at the capacity required to meet evolving regulatory requirements and accommodate population growth. The highly involved planning process, which included a rigorous review and approval required by the State and County Departments of Health, took six years to complete. During that time, water rates were adjusted to build a reserve in anticipation of constructing the new plant.

This $100 million clean drinking water infrastructure project is the largest and most important initiative to be undertaken in Ossining’s history. To offset the cost to Ossining’s water-rate payers, the Village has aggressively sought funding resources. In 2023, The Village of Ossining was awarded $10 million through the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, a New York State funding initiative designed to support community investment in projects throughout the Region, specifically earmarked for growing infrastructure and housing needs, to help fund the construction of the new Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant. The Village has also secured $5M in WIIA (Water Infrastructure Improvement) and $160K in GIGP (Green Innovation Grant Program) funding through the Environmental Facilities Corporation to offset the capital cost of this work and to integrate a green roof array on the completed plant, underscoring the Village’s commitment to sustainable, smart development.

It is our goal to bring together the local officials and project stakeholders who have contributed to this transformative project’s evolution.

Please join us on Tuesday, August 6th @ 11:00 AM at 25 Fowler Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562. A light lunch will be served. We kindly ask that you RSVP via email to Jaimie Hoffman – jhoffman@villageofossining.org by Wednesday, July 31st.

We very much look forward to celebrating this exciting event together, which will enhance the health, safety, and security of Ossining residents for generations to come.