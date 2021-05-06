Ossining Club Prevails During Pandemic 

Torview Swim and Tennis Club is a member-owned, community pool based in Ossining. Although the club has been around for 65 years, the tucked-in, 13-acre gem is unknown to many, but will be open this season for families to enjoy a variety of activities, including the pool.

“Torview is a place for families and people in the community to come together in the summer,” said Torview Vice President Kerry Tropeano.

One of the main goals of the club is to bring joy to the community every summer. However, due to the pandemic, the club had to work hard to reinvent itself. The Board of Directors and a vote by members led to the pool being closed last summer and a focus on making needed repairs.

In order to keep families engaged, the club held events such as an all-season tennis program, food trucks open to the entire community, and partnerships with other local businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions. For example, the club allowed fitness studios to use their grounds for classes so they could be held outside and socially distanced. These events were so successful, the club is hosting them again this year.

The Girl Scouts held their meetings on the grounds to ensure a safe, socially distanced environment. “We really pride ourselves on being integrated into the community and helping wherever we can,” stressed Tropeano. This year, the club kicked off its events with a member-only Easter egg hunt.

Since the pool will be open this season, the club is planning a mix of member-only and community events. The food trucks will be on the grounds every Saturday until the start of the season and will then return every Thursday during the summer. There will also be three different fitness events that will rotate throughout the week as well as the tennis program, which is open to both members and non-members.

“We will be having lots of activities and events because we know our members are looking to enjoy this season after last summer,” said Tropeano. Other activities include a lobster bake, a kid’s night, and a dive-in movie, where people can sit on their floats and watch a movie.

As of now, the club will be running at 50% capacity beginning Saturday, May 29th, with everyone required to wear a mask when they get up from their chairs. Due to the changing guidelines, the club will continue to communicate what the requirements will be in the coming months.

“We’re really excited to get back to normalcy while also being super conscious of the Covid-19 protocols,” emphasized Tropeano.

www.torview.com.