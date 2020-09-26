Ossining-Based Gullotta House Needs Help to Earn $5000 Community Thrives Award

Currently Ranked 3rd among 572 Non-Profits in USA Today Sponsored Program

Founded in May 2015, Gullotta House Inc is an award-winning non-profit. Their mission is helping Westchester residents facing an “immediate hardship now, tomorrow, and always. Income is not a factor; your hardship is the driving force behind the help and support Gullotta House can offer.”

Together, with the generosity, support, and dedication of the community and countless volunteers, Gullotta House is ready to help more Westchester County residents. Children, seniors, the homeless, families facing hardships, neighbors who had unexpected setbacks. Fire victims, loss of life medical expenses, situations which left Westchester residents with no money for heating oil, car repairs and food emergencies.

Gullotta House is currently part of a unique program called A Community Thrives. A Community Thrives is a grant-making and crowdfunding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK. Since 2017, the program has helped to distribute more than $6.5 million from donations and grants across the nation. Among 572 local non-profits, Gullotta House ranks 3rd. The top two non-profits based on number of individual donations will receive a $5000 bonus!

“Thank you everyone for your past support and generosity towards Gullotta House,” said Matt Gullotta, President of Gullotta House. “We need your help. HERE is a link to support Gullotta House during this campaign. Please donate this week as we are trying for the $5,000 bonus for the most individual donations of $5 and up. We are currently only 60 individual donations behind. Please try and get 5 individual donors by Sunday, September 27 at midnight. Donating $5 or more, will help our cause & COVID pandemic food insecurities in our area.”

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Gullotta House has served and delivered over 100,000 free meals to communities where there was a rise in unemployment. Residents with no ability to apply for social assistance, seniors and veterans who cannot leave their homes, and COVID-infected families where the children were taking care of the adults. Everyone at Gullotta House is a volunteer and, according to Gullotta, “all our volunteers are heroes for helping to serve or deliver meals to the many hungry families in the communities most impacted. To date, Gullotta House has delivered meals for 34 continuous weeks!”

The funds raised in this challenge will go immediately back into the communities Gullotta House serves, helping those most in need.

Among the annual events Gullotta House organizes to raise funds for those in need are the “Escape from Sing Sing, Polar Plunge”. In frigid temperatures volunteers and supporters plunge into the freezing Hudson River to raise money to fund programs.

Each summer they hold a Charity Duck Race. With the assistance of the Ossining Fire Department they flood a local stream so rubber duckies can “race“ across the finish line. This year the Duck Race was a virtual event, which provided additional funding to help support our COVID Meals Program.

Every year for Thanksgiving, Gullotta House gives away hundreds of free turkeys and hosts a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of people that would have been alone. This year they are planning to continue these efforts and in place of hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, they are planning on providing and delivering over 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals directly to those would not have a Thanksgiving without assistance.