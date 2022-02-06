Ossining Alum Realizes Dream of Becoming a Police Officer

Ossining High School and Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES Law Enforcement alumnus Justin Carlson recently realized his lifelong dream when he was sworn in as an officer with the Ossining Police Department.

Mr. Carlson knew from a young age that he wanted to become a police officer, and the Career and Technical Education program at BOCES helped prepare him for the rigorous demands of the field. He said PNW BOCES Law Enforcement teacher Tom Houlahan was one of the best instructors he ever had, and it was helpful to learn so much about law enforcement while still in high school.

After graduating from OHS in 2015, Mr. Carlson studied law enforcement at Westchester Community College. He then applied to the police academy. “Being a police officer was something I wanted to do ever since I can remember,” he said. “I love being in the academy now. It has been an amazing experience so far.”

PNW BOCES Law Enforcement students learn about the functions of the criminal justice system, including the responsibilities of the police, the court system, and corrections. They learn police tactics and practical skills such as handcuffing techniques, fingerprinting and baton training.

Mr. Houlahan is proud of his former student’s accomplishments. “Justin was always a resilient, hardworking student,” he said. “I’m not surprised that he has fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer. His oversized heart and determination will be obvious to the residents of Ossining as Justin fulfills his dream to protect and serve.”