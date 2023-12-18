New Mural by Ossining Artist in White Plains

A muralist is adding a huge splash of color to a decommissioned shopping center in downtown White Plains.

Katie Reidy, an Ossining-based illustrator and muralist, is painting an original 60-by-12-foot work on a safety barrier surrounding the site of the future District Galleria, a proposed residential-retail neighborhood in the heart of downtown. Reidy began the mural on December 12 near the corner of Main and Court streets, close to a space in the mall where she once ran an art gallery.

The abstract work, Reidy’s first outdoor public mural in White Plains, features references hearts, geometry, motion, and the future community’s proposed seven towers.

“I did something more abstract than I typically do. It’s filled with hearts and motion. I am trying to fill the work with vibrancy and dynamics,” said Reidy, 38, who has painted murals internationally.

White Plains officials are currently evaluating a proposal to transform the former Galleria into District Galleria, a mixed-use development offering housing, retail, open space, and other public amenities. If approved, the proposal would be the largest conversion of an enclosed shopping mall in the New York Metropolitan Region.

“This mural is intended to deliver a bit of whimsy to downtown White Plains and build excitement for our proposed transformation of this outdated property,” said Najla Kayyem, Executive Vice President for Pacific Retail Capital Partners. “As we embark on this transformative journey, collaboration with local artists is of paramount importance. Together, we are excited to embrace community art that beautifies our construction site and reminds us that there is a bright future for downtown, and District Galleria will be an essential component of this coming renaissance.”

District Galleria is a project by Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP), The Cappelli Organization, SL Green Realty Corporation and Aareal Bank.

The redevelopment of the Galleria site aligns with White Plains’ strategic plan to expand transit-oriented development. In recent weeks, the developers have met with seven community and business groups to outline their plans and build public support.

Reidy’s mural is one of two murals that will appear around the former Galleria. Another work by artists Jasminia Otero and Christopher Rios is expected to be mounted within the coming weeks.

Photo caption: The partially painted mural at the former Galleria mall on Dec. 13, 2023. The mural is expected to be completed on Friday, December 15. Photo courtesy of Pacific Retail Capital Partners