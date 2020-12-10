Gullotta House Receives “A Community Thrives” Grant From USA Today Network and The Gannett Foundation

Gullotta House will receive a $10,000 Community Thrives Local Operating Grant for Food Distribution for Westchester County residents in need

Gullotta House was announced a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Gullotta House will receive a $10,000 Community Thrives Local Operating Grant for food distribution to Westchester County residents facing hardships.

A Community Thrives supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $12 million since 2017. This year, A Community Thrives engaged participants in 45 states.

Gullotta House was formed for the charitable purpose of aiding residents of Westchester County who face financial or other hardships by providing food vouchers, scholarships to help with the payment for education, outings and community entertainment events, holiday assistance, and by assisting community organizations and programs by providing additional services to their clients and participants. Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Gullotta House has partnered with local restaurants and provided over 110,000 hot meals free to the community at various grab & go locations throughout Westchester County. The A Community Thrives grant will support their continued food distribution efforts and will help those in need who are facing food insecurities. For more information about the food distribution schedule or to make a donation, please visit www.gullottahouse.org or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gullottahouse.

“We are excited to have been selected as a grant recipient from A Community Thrives,” said Matthew Gullotta, Founder and President of Gullotta House. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of hardships for residents in our local communities, with many struggling to make ends meet. By receiving this grant, it will allow for us to continue our work of helping Westchester County residents in need. We would like to thank all of our volunteers for their endless dedication since mid March in helping our neighbors receive much needed meals. In addition, we would also like to thank all of our local restaurants for their partnership and helping us to reach and serve those in need throughout Westchester County. Now more than ever, let us all come together to not only help those in need, but to also support our restaurants and local business owners.”

“We are proud of the work Gullotta House has done to enhance the Westchester County community. At Gannett, we take pride in supporting the organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. Through A Community Thrives, we lend financial support to that purpose as well as rally the whole community to champion a good and meaningful cause,” said CEO and Chairman Mike Reed.