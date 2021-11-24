Festive Fair Brings Joy to Briarcliff and Support to the Ossining Children’s Center

On November 20-21, the community came together to put on this year’s Festive Fair, a holiday benefit for the Ossining Children’s Center. The Fair, the brainchild of Sue Taub, owner of Holbrook Cottage, marks 20 years of partnership between the Center and the specialty store. This year, the annual holiday festivities expanded, bringing in Wondrous Things and March Boutique. “When Sue approached us about participating we were so excited,” said Jane Borho of Wondrous Things. “The Ossining Children’s Center is an important asset to our community and we were more than happy to help.” All three stores are generously donating 10% of their sales over the two days to the Ossining Children’s Center.

The Fair also featured a raffle of items donated by the stores and fun entertainment for the entire family. Students from the Mike Risko Music School serenaded shoppers with holiday music and rock and roll classics. The highlight for the youngest fairgoers had to be a special visit with Santa. Briarcliff Manor Fire Department transported Santa directly from the north pole bringing smiles and cheer. Local photographer Greg Perry donated his time and talent, sending every child home with a festive souvenir photo.

“This year’s Festive Fair was a true community effort,” said Ossining Children’s Center director Howard Milbert. “We are so grateful to be part of a community that cares so deeply for our children.” Thanks to supporters’ generosity, the event is expected to raise over $5,000 for the Ossining Children’s Center.