Bethany Arts Community to Honor Black History Month with Exhibit and Event Series

The 2022 “Ossining Black History & Culture: Resilience. Dedication. Excellence.,” exhibit will dive deep into the Black experience in Ossining and beyond.

This exhibition is a response to many questions about Black history in Ossining and in the United States. The art and artifacts presented represent some of the untold Black stories, including this country’s “original sin” of slavery, in an effort to educate, encourage, and facilitate dialogue. The content may be uncomfortable for some but will be cathartic for others as we attempt to dismantle the forced narrative of the prevailing majority by uncovering and displaying history as it was experienced by Black Americans with a particular focus on Ossining.

Each gallery tackles issues affecting the Black community both historically and today. The art chosen depicts different decades in history to encourage visitors to interact with and reflect on what they think they know.

Visitors will be taken on a journey starting with the powerfully crafted artwork of Lamine Barro that depicts the middle passage accompanied by the sounds of people being forcefully removed from their homeland. Visitors will be challenged to rethink the lessons of their adolescence about our shared history during the formation of this country. Our hope is to evoke emotions, start dialogues, and invite visitors to share in the stories of the struggle, rejoice in the triumphs, and acknowledge the resilience of the brave men and women of the Black community.

This is a celebration of Black heritage, Black contribution and excellence, and American history.

“My hope is that what is learned here is passed on until we have all learned the history that has been omitted, suppressed, and overlooked. Until we tackle our past, we will not be able to effectively move toward a more equitable future,” said Joyce Sharrock Cole, Ossining Village Historian.

Events: All at Bethany Arts Community.

Wednesday Guided Talks with the Curator

Wednesday February 16, 23, March 2, 9 at 6pm

Fee: $25/ticket

Base Camp Black History Month Concert. The R&B band Basecamp will give a 90 min (in person) concert in celebration of Black History Month.

Saturday, February 19. (7pm-9pm)

Fee: $30/ticket

BaseCamp is a seven-piece R&B band that has been in existence for the past 20 years. Based in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are a seven-piece unit that specializes in classic Rhythm and Blues music from the 70’s to present day selections. They currently perform regularly in the tri state area and have been an opening act for many top named R&B artist including D-Train and R&B legends, the fabulous O’Jays. Local publications have labeled this band “The Number One R&B Experience in The Hudson Valley”.

Paint and Poetry Jam. Join us as we witness two artists bring each other’s works to life. Spoken word artists will share their work while the paint artist creates a piece inspired by the works of the Spoken Word Artist.

Friday, February 25 @ 7pm

Fee: $20/ticket

Artists: Tamarah Bridgewater, Paint Artist; Terrie Bentley, Paint Artist; Andrew Bazemore, Spoken Word Artist; Tanai Goldwire, Spoken Word Artist; Rosalyn A. K. Ferrell, Poet and Author

DJ Battle. A competition between two local DJs who will perform in front of a live audience, each performing to win the best reaction from the crowd. The winner will be chosen by the crowd! This will be entertaining and exhilarating. DJs TBA

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 7-9:30pm

Fee: $20/ticket

Youth Talent and Fashion Show. A talent showcase and fashion show will close out the Ossining Black History Month Celebration at Bethany. Organized by the Ossining Branch of the NAACP.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 – (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Fee: Free

Visitor Requirements: All visitors to the galleries and ticket holders must be fully vaccinated, present proof of vaccination and a valid ID card, and wear a face mask.

BAC Black History Month is made possible with the generous support of Cravin Jamaican and Ossining Innovates!.

For more information, visit: https://bethanyarts.org/black-history-month-2022/