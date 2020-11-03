Bethany Arts Community Launches Call for Sculpture Park Submissions

Bethany Arts Community (BAC) in Ossining is inviting artists to propose project ideas for the sculpture park they are developing on the BAC property.

The first location for a new installation in the Sculpture Park is visible from the road and will have a prominent position as the sculpture park develops. The work may be site specific, or the artist may submit an already existing piece.

Proposals may be shown as photographs, hand drawn sketches, digital renderings, or models/maquettes. The BAC sculpture committee suggests that artists visit the site ahead of time, to understand the site’s constraints, so their proposals may take these into consideration.

How to Apply

To respond to this call to artists, prepare the materials listed below and submit through the BAC online application page. Application deadline is Feb 28th.

Artist Description – Bio, resume, CV or other documents that describe the artist’s background and experience.

– Bio, resume, CV or other documents that describe the artist’s background and experience. Statement of Interest and Initial Project Concept – Narrative describing an initial artistic concept for this site, and the processes you might use for the project. Relevant Work Samples Images of completed past work that you feel is relevant to this site.

– Narrative describing an initial artistic concept for this site, and the processes you might use for the project. Relevant Work Samples Images of completed past work that you feel is relevant to this site. Itemized Budget – A preliminary budget of project expenses.

For more information, visit bethanyarts.org/sculpture-artist-call.

The BAC campus is situated on 25 serene and picturesque acres and combines a charming 1920’s period building with a later addition of a 1950’s dormitory and instructional style wing. BAC is surrounded by abundant perennial beds, expansive lawns and a fruit orchard. BAC is preserving its historic structure while providing the community with a range of accessible arts programs and creating opportunities that will draw global artists to our region. BAC offers children’s and adult instruction, a performance venue, multiple galleries, rehearsal spaces, affordable studio spaces, short-term artist residencies, a public sculpture garden and meditation trail.