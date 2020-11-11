Arts Partners Join to Extend Programming

Studio Theater in Exile will be collaborating with Ossining Public Library’s Adult Programming and Events Coordinator, James Trapasso to provide programming for the library through digital links between STIE and the monthly library newsletter teaming with Mara Mills, Artistic Director of STIE and Curator of Climbing the Walls. The program, beginning in December and continuing for many months, will provide programing from its online STIE Climbing the Walls collection of art and performance. Each month the work of one visual artist and one performing artist will be available through the Ossining Library Newsletter at oplpr@wlsmail.org

Climbing the Walls is a project that brought together more than sixty artists to contribute, visual art, music, performance, and poetry that explored the ways we are experiencing life now and how we imagine the future. The project was first conceived as a way to connect and explore a shift in the moment. As it continued, we incorporated not only the time of co-vid and quarantine, but the BLM protests and other social issues that emerged in artists’ work. All the work can be accessed through www.studiotheaterinexile.com/climbing-the-walls. The work was seen by over 8000 viewers and counting

“Ossining Library has always had excellent and innovative programming. We are pleased to be able to, be part of James’ digital programming and events until we can safely take stage again. And we are especially happy to have another venue for the Climbing the Walls artists.” Mara Mills said, “I think that arts collaboration of talent and resources is especially essential for this time and a wonderful way to serve the arts and the community.”

James Trapasso added, “I am thrilled to be working with Mara and the Studio Theater in Exile to bring this work to the Ossining community. This programming was supposed to be in person but now with COVID we are bringing it to everyone virtually. I think everyone will truly enjoy the eclectic work from all the artists and actors involved.”

For more information: mara.mills@studiotheaterinexile.com