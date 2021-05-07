A Quintessential Retailer and Friend – Neil Woolf

Bob’s Army and Navy store has been in existence since June 1946. Originally opened by Neil’s mom and dad, Anita and Robert “Bob” Woolf, Bob’s has seen various locations through the years, including Mount Kisco and White Plains. But it has called 159 Main Street in the Village of Ossining its home since 1973. All total, Bob’s has been around for almost 75 years.

Neil joined the business permanently in 1978 and Bob’s has been the local go-to store for everyone’s clothing needs. If Neil did not have what you wanted in the store, he would go out of his way and order it for you. Bob’s was the quintessential small mom and pop shop we yearn for in a small community.

Over the years, Neil’s involvement in the Greater Ossining community has ranged from Director of the Greater Ossining Chamber of Commerce to the Ossining Children’s Center, and along the way he built lifetime relationships with the people he has done business with and touched. Customers, friends, and community members alike have repeatedly come through Bob’s doors knowing that Neil would provide them with caring personalized service.

The Ossining business community and community at-large will miss Neil and all were invited to say farewell to our local legend on Thursday, April 8th as Neil’s funeral procession drove by Bob’s Army & Navy Store to say his last goodbye. Bob’s Army and Navy store will remain open and continue to operate under the direction of Neil’s wife Jessica Woolf.