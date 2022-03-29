Arts & Culture

Ronnie Levine Exhibit Highlights the River Towns 

March 29, 2022
Tarrytown Main and Washington From Firehouse

Seventeen oil paintings are on display at the Martucci Gallery in the Irvington Public Library through April 30 in a show called “Embracing the Positive: Paintings of the Hudson and its Villages by Ronnie Levine.” This is an unusual opportunity to see several finished works together by a plein air artist usually seen with one in-progress work at a time. Library hours can be found online, but the gallery sometimes doubles as an event space so check their Events calendar or phone 914-591-7840 to make sure it will be open when you visit. irvingtonlibrary.org ~ rivertownpainter.com.

Irvington Heading Toward Red Hat

 

