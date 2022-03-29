Ronnie Levine Exhibit Highlights the River Towns 

Seventeen oil paintings are on display at the Martucci Gallery in the Irvington Public Library through April 30 in a show called “Embracing the Positive: Paintings of the Hudson and its Villages by Ronnie Levine.” This is an unusual opportunity to see several finished works together by a plein air artist usually seen with one in-progress work at a time. Library hours can be found online, but the gallery sometimes doubles as an event space so check their Events calendar or phone 914-591-7840 to make sure it will be open when you visit. irvingtonlibrary.org ~ rivertownpainter.com.