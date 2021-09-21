Irvington-Based LiteMirror to Launch Art Installation At Lyndhurst

LiteMirror, GMM Inc. manufacturers of lightweight, shatterproof mirrors made from an optical and highly reflective film, is launching its first outdoor art installation on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Mansion Estate located in Tarrytown.

Set to open on September 30th, the installation, named Fall Reflections, will provide guests with an immersive experience solely using mirrors as the medium. Reflections of the surrounding Hudson Valley landscape area will transport guests into an enchanting autumn scene.

Lyndhurst’s iconic American architecture and landscape sits beautifully on the banks of the Hudson River and is a prime location for locals, city-dwellers, and far-away travelers to enjoy New York art at its finest. LiteMirror will construct five exhibits across the Lyndhurst landscape using a total of 45 lightweight, shatterproof, and gravity-defying mirrors spanning in colors, size and reflectivity. Three exhibits, Wanderlust, Let’s Go Fly a Kite and Shadows, will be on display during a month-long weekend, daytime exploration. Two additional evening exhibits, Punkin’ Patch & Legends, will be specifically constructed for Halloween weekend for Lyndhurst’s After Dark Tours from October 29 – October 31.

Each handmade panel, weighing less than 15 lbs each, were manufactured locally in Irvington by a team of 16 artisans.