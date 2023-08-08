Historic Hudson Valley Awarded a Preserve New York Grant

Historic Hudson Valley is one of this year’s Preserve New York (PNY) grantees. Their grant of $18,000 will fund a comprehensive condition report for Washington Irving’s Sunnyside. The Preservation League of NYS and their program partners at the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) are thrilled to help fund this important work.

“We are tremendously grateful for this important funding from the Preservation League of NYS,” said Peter Pockriss, Historic Hudson Valley’s Chief Operating Officer. “The condition report is a vital first step in planning for the long-term preservation of Sunnyside and ensuring that the National Historic Landmark can continue to welcome thousands of visitors each year.”

Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) will contract with Walter Sedovic Architects to develop a comprehensive report on the condition of Irving’s Cottage and other key structures at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside. This will be the first comprehensive look at the site’s preservation needs since it opened to the public as a historic house museum in 1945. Based on the findings of this report, HHV will be able to develop a long-term plan to address preservation and restoration needs, safety, accessibility, and climate resilience to best position the site for generations to come.

Sunnyside, a National Historic Landmark in Irvington, New York, was author Washington Irving’s home from 1835 until his death in 1859. Historic Hudson Valley owns and preserves the site and offers tours and special events that explore Irving’s life, writings, and cultural legacy, as well as the lives of his family members and domestic workers.

At its 2023 meeting, an independent grant panel selected 19 applicants in 17 counties to receive support totaling $279,936. Each grant supports important arts and cultural initiatives, as well as economic development related to our state’s arts and cultural heritage. Many of these grants will lead to historic district designation or expansion, telling the stories of communities throughout the state and allowing property owners to take advantage of the New York State and Federal Historic Tax Credits. With the announcement of the 2023 awards, support provided by Preserve New York since its launch in 1993 totals more than $3.7 million to 529 projects statewide.

The Preserve New York program is a regrant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League, made possible with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation has generously provided additional funds to support nonprofit projects in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Since 1993, Preserve New York has been providing funds to municipalities and nonprofit organizations that need technical, professional assistance to guide a variety of preservation projects. The building condition reports, cultural landscape reports, and cultural resource surveys funded through this program lead to positive outcomes across New York’s 62 counties.

2023 PNY Grant Recipients:

Albany County: Shaker Heritage Society, $20,000 | Cattaraugus County: Leon Historical Society, $6,720 | Chautauqua County: Patterson Library, $16,000 | Essex County: Fort Ticonderoga Association, $18,800 | Franklin County: Harrietstown, $13,600 | Green County: Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society, $20,008 | Livingston County: Village on Nunda, $12,980 | Madison County: Oneida Community Mansion House, $18,940 | Monroe County: Connected Communities / Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition, $20,000 | Nassau County: Long Beach Historical & Preservation Society, $7,876 | New York County: Historic Districts Council, $16,000 | Orange County: The Fullerton, $12,000 | Otsego County: Otsego Land Trust, $14,780 | Suffolk County: The Center for Environmental Education and Discovery, $10,632; Wainscott Heritage Project, $14,400 | Ulster County: The Center for Photography at Woodstock, $14,000; Village of New Paltz, $14,000 | Warren County: Silver Bay YMCA, $11,200 | Westchester County: Historic Hudson Valley, $18,000

“The breadth of these projects across our state will safeguard the rich and diverse history of New York for generations to come,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA. “We applaud the Preservation League of New York State for this critical preservation program. From all of us at NYSCA, a hearty congratulations to the grantees and our gratitude for the essential work you do.”

“This year’s Preserve New York grant cycle was one of the most competitive in the program’s history,” said Jay DiLorenzo, President of the Preservation League of NYS. “The 19 projects funded truly rose to the top and represent a great cross-section of historic resources found across the state. From a Shaker Washhouse upstate to the Little Caribbean neighborhood in Brooklyn, each project helps tell the story of New York’s rich history.”