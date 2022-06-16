Celebrate Women Making History at Vote Like a Girl

STEAM activities, live music, and more at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside on Saturday, July 9

Pay tribute to fearless women of the past and get inspired about the future during Vote Like a Girl, a special event taking place at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside on Saturday, July 9, from 10am-4pm. STEAM activities, live music, a suffrage debate, and a special tour of Sunnyside featuring the stories of the women who lived and worked there will highlight the day.

Visitors can explore suffrage and citizenship by making a radical cross-stitch project, getting some photo-ops with suffragette sashes and 19th-century clothing, and sharing the issues that matter to them with the League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns. Little scientists can test their STEAM skills while honoring female inventors with hands-on projects. History detectives will explore the cottage and learn about the lives of the women connected to the estate, including Washington Irving’s niece Catharine Irving and one of the servants, Helen Lantry. Picnicking is encouraged and visitors can enjoy live, outdoor music performances from local Tarrytown musician Myco.

There will be snacks available to purchase in the museum shop and picnic tables are available.

Online admission is $16 for adults; $12 for seniors; free for children under 17 and Historic Hudson Valley members. Prices are $2 more per ticket when purchased on the day of the event.

Vote Like a Girl is an event of the Women’s History Institute, a Historic Hudson Valley initiative designed to illuminate the significant contributions made by women in our region.

The Women’s History Institute fosters a deeper understanding of the women who shaped the culture and chronicle of the area, including the diverse women who lived and worked on our sites, and offers a contemporary audience the resources necessary to take inspiration from their history.

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside is at 3 W Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, one mile south of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Information: 914-366-6900, www.hudsonvalley.org.