NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Celebrates Discharge of 250th COVID-19 Patient

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital staff recently celebrated the discharge of their 250th COVID-19 patient.

“We were so happy to celebrate the recovery of our 250th patient and all patients who were safely discharged,” said Stacey Petrower, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor. “Celebrations like these are a great way to commemorate the milestones we achieve together and lift the team’s spirits as we navigate through these challenging times. We are incredibly proud of our physicians and staff for the compassionate, outstanding care they provide for our patients every day.”

As the 250th COVID-19 patient was discharged, the staff gathered to celebrate. https://spaces.hightail.com/space/7uXx8LLDnh (Video provided by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital).