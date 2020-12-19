Firemen’s Benevolent Association of Briarcliff Manor Now Considered Unincorporated

Assemblywoman Galef’s Bill, A10313, Sponsored by Senator Carlucci in the State Senate, Has Been Signed into Law by Governor Cuomo

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s bill, A10313/S08531, sponsored in the State Senate by David Carlucci, was signed into law, chapter 598, on November 11th by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The new law changes the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department from a corporation to an unincorporated association. The Fire Department has been operating as an unincorporated association since its inception in 1938 which is why it requested this legislation to change its status from a corporation.

Originally, the Volunteer and Exempt Firemen’s Benevolent Association of Briarcliff Manor was created as a membership corporation. However, the corporation was never created, and instead the Department has been operating as an unincorporated association. There are no fiscal implications with this change in the law.

This legal change in designation from a membership corporation to an unincorporated association entitles past, present, and future members of the association to the general exemptions provided by the municipal law. Additionally, the change permits membership in the Association to those volunteers who reside in a fire district outside of, but contiguous to, the Village of Briarcliff Manor. The purposes of the association are to provide relief to indigent and disabled firemen and their families.

Assemblywoman Galef said, “I am pleased that I could help the members of the Firemen’s Benevolent Association of Briarcliff Manor obtain the benefits that are due to them under the law by sponsoring this legislation. These volunteer firefighters do so much for our community and when they requested this bill, I knew how important it was to advocate for their interests in Albany.”

“Our volunteer first responders are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic to help keep others safe,” said Senator David Carlucci. “Anything we can do to support membership to volunteer emergency response services at this time is critical to the welfare of our community. I thank the Governor for signing this legislation into law and for Assemblywoman Galef’s partnership on it.”