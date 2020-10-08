October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you, a family member, or a friend has been affected by cancer, there are many ways to show your support.

Just add a little pink to your life.

No matter how you want to get involved, a quick online search will turn up dozens of local organizations, support groups, and fundraisers that provide emotional and other forms of valuable support for patients and their extended family.

On the national level, visit charitynavigator.org to find organizations that make the best use of funds they collect.

ROUND UP PURCHASES

Another way to help is by visiting local businesses supporting the cause. Many retailers now offer customers the option to “round up” their purchase to the next dollar. While that might only mean a few cents from you, if everyone did it for a month, imagine the money that could be raised.

As a beauty salon owner, I’m proud to be part of an industry that gives so much back to the battle against breast cancer. My favorite form of give-back by beauty brands is when they donate, to cancer support groups, up to 100% of the proceeds from special–edition products that are marketed to raise money for the cause. Plus, the products are great to use. Check out allure.com.

COLOR ME PINK

Another popular way we show support at our salon is with pink hair color. A pink streak in your hair or a pink extension will let people know you support the cause. And who knows, someone sees your cool streak and they might jump on board too.

Teaching your kids to lend their support can be easy and fun. You just have to be creative. Buy a tie–dye kit and make pink shirts with your kids. I’m sure your friends and families would love to purchase a shirt to help donate to the cause.

You can help in this important battle. Just remember to find your pink.

Jillian Sherman is the owner of Zokkoz Salon in Briarcliff Manor. You can send her your beauty questions at editorial@riverjournalonline.com.