Congratulations to the June 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Sosa.

Sosa is a 6-year-old tabby who lives in Briarcliff with his brothers and sisters. He came from a family where he used to only live outside in a cage. He was so thrilled to have a real home with space to run and play in.

Sosa is tri-lingual speaking Portuguese, Spanish and English. He loves to bask in the sunshine and also loves napping on a rainy day. Sosa enjoys playing with his younger brother, Tiny, who resembles Barbara Streisand.

Sosa’s nickname is Loyalty because he is always patiently waiting at the door for his mom.

Sosa and his mom Tracey will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

