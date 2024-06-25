Briarcliff Manor to Offer Residents New Clothing Recycling Option

The Village of Briarcliff Manor has announced a partnership with Helpsy, in collaboration with Westchester County, to offer a free and easy home pickup clothing recycling service for the local community.

Briarcliff is the 48th municipality to partner with Helpsy to provide free home pickup service for residents looking to dispose of their unwanted clothing.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Helpsy so that we may combine our efforts to keep unwanted textiles out of the trash,” said Village Manager, Josh Ringel.

As a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental mission to extend the useful life of clothing, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing. Helpsy operates 1,200 clothing collection points and provides free curbside service to millions of Americans. The company funds numerous charities and thrift stores to give consumers convenient and compelling alternatives to garbage. Currently they collect an item of clothing every second.

“Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash,” says Dan Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpsy. “We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest-growing type of trash in the country. Americans throw 85% of their clothes in the trash. In 2023, Helpsy diverted nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from the waste stream through a combination of clothing drives, home pickups, thrift store partners and clothing bins.

Beginning June 27, home pickups can be scheduled in Briarcliff Manor and will take place on Thursdays, between 7am – 5pm. Residents can sign up www.helpsy.co/briarcliffmanorny or can call 1-800-244- 6350.

For more information on Helpsy’s municipal partnerships, please visit www.helpsy.co