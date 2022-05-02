Briarcliff Manor’s Nestor Lassic remembered as dedicated, beloved 

The family of a beloved Briarcliff Manor employee is mourning his unexpected death and reaching out to the community to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Nestor Lassic Sr., who had worked as a sanitation worker for the village since 1991, died April 26.

The village described him as a dedicated employee who valued hard work and companionship among his co-workers. “Over his time with the Village, he had many positive interactions with the residents and was beloved by all,” reads a statement from the village. “The patriarch of his family, he never hesitated to help those in need. His wife Sandra, children, and many grandchildren survive Nestor; his spirit will live on through them.”

Lassic’s wake will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. May 7, followed by the funeral from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 648 Harrison Ave., Peekskill.

Lassic’s wife, Sandra’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vexb7f-nestors-funeral-expenses?qid=585b110eba60436531c3d4dc5971246f