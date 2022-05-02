Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor’s Nestor Lassic remembered as dedicated, beloved 

May 2, 2022

The family of a beloved Briarcliff Manor employee is mourning his unexpected death and reaching out to the community to help pay for his funeral expenses. 

Nestor Lassic Sr., who had worked as a sanitation worker for the village since 1991, died April 26. 

The village described him as a dedicated employee who valued hard work and companionship among his co-workers. “Over his time with the Village, he had many positive interactions with the residents and was beloved by all,” reads a statement from the village. “The patriarch of his family, he never hesitated to help those in need.  His wife Sandra, children, and many grandchildren survive Nestor; his spirit will live on through them.” 

Lassic’s wake will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. May 7, followed by the funeral from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 648 Harrison Ave., Peekskill. 

Lassic’s wife, Sandra’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vexb7f-nestors-funeral-expenses?qid=585b110eba60436531c3d4dc5971246f 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Historic Hudson River Towns Names Burns Patterson as Executive Director

Saluting ‘Stars Along the Hudson’ 

Todd Elementary School Participates in the Hour of Code Event

Can $3 Million Help Bring Route 9A Into the 21st Century?  

About the Author: River Journal