Briarcliff Manor Fire Department to Participate in “Recruitny” Open House Program on April 28

As part of the annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department (BMFD) will open its doors on Sunday, April 28th from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM so residents can learn how they can serve their volunteer fire department and ambulance services (EMS). The department is located at 1111 Pleasantville Road in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

Volunteer fire departments across New York state have been faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer fire departments, the BMFD needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents.

During the Open House hours, the BMFD will conduct tours of the station and apparatus, allow visitors to operate a fire hose, demonstrate firefighting and ambulance service activities, and address questions about becoming a member. The NY State Troopers will have their vehicle rollover demonstration on hand and the Briarcliff Manor Police Department will feature one of their cars and a motorcycle. There will be free food, beverages, and fire truck rides for all attendees.

These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire and ambulance service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, especially families with children.

“We welcome the community to join us during RecruitNY Sunday,” said Chief Arie Uyterlinde. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer first responders and learn more about the fire and EMS service. We are always looking for new members, and we hope that after meeting us, more people will be interested in becoming part of our family.”

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is committed to assisting New York’s 1,700-plus volunteer departments to connect with their communities and have sufficient members to protect them properly. Established in 2011, RecruitNY is an undertaking of FASNY. It is made possible by the continuing support and generosity of Lincoln Financial Group (LFG).

For more information, visit www.bmfd.org/join