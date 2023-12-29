Briarcliff Manor Fire Department and EMS Honor Lawrence I. Reilly Jr. for 50 Years of Service

In January of 1974, Lawrence Reilly, Jr. added his name to the long line of Reilly’s in service to the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department (BMFD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Village community. Larry’s grandfather, Peter, was a member of the Department, and his dad, Lawrence, was a member of the Fire Company and a Charter Member of the Ladder Company. Larry was elected as 2nd Assistant Chief in 1987, 1st Assistant Chief in 1989, and Chief of the Department in 1990. He was followed by his brother, Timmy, and his oldest son, Dennis, who eventually became Chiefs too. His youngest son, Kyle, also served as a member of the Fire Company.

Larry has served every possible rank within the BMFD, including all the line officers’ positions, the Fire Company presidency, Chief Driver, Fire Council member, and 30 years at the helm of the BMFD Deputy Chiefs. His latest assignment is as a Director of the Westchester County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.

Chief Reilly has guided the BMFD through impressive innovations and accomplishments. He introduced the Department to its first air-conditioned fire truck, the first set of bunker gear, EMS’s first defibrillator, the first NY State ambulance certification (with Phylis Smalley’s assistance), and the BMFD’s first official patch.

Leadership, dedication, innovation, and resilience are not Larry’s only contributions to the successful operation of the BMFD. He shows up for work every day in every way. Month after month and year after year he is in the top tier of ranking members based on call volume.

After his wife Barbara, sons Dennis and Kyle, and daughter Shannon, Larry claims the BMFD as his Family. His advice to the junior members is, “Join, have fun, and keep the Department alive.” While acknowledging the sacrifice and hard work required to succeed, Larry advises the current membership, “Stick to it, this is a great organization that needs your unwavering support and never-ending recruiting efforts to survive.”

Fifty years is a long time to dedicate your life to any endeavor. The Briarcliff Manor Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Village residents have enjoyed decades of loyal service from the Reilly Family. We are honored to be considered a part of Lawrence Reilly Jr.’s Family and thankful for all he has done to make the BMFD the “great organization” he so proudly claims it to be.