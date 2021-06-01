Briarcliff Manor American Legion Post 1054 Commander Larry Reilly Honored

The American Legion Post 2054 honored Post Commander Larry Reilly during their Memorial Day Services. Larry was honored for his many years of selfless service to the community.

Larry is a lifelong member of the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department, he served in the Army, has been a member of the American Legion for 47 years and has held the rank of American Legion Post Commander for the past 27 years.

Larry was awarded a plaque for his years of dedication to the Legion and his American Legion Dues were paid up for life.

Congratulations to Commander Reilly for Service to your Country and your Community.