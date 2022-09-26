Briarcliff All Stars Set to Take on Harlem MagicMasters

The Harlem Magic Masters are back! After a two-year absence due to Covid, the Briarcliff Rotary Club will again be sponsoring their annual fundraiser, a wonderful event featuring the world-famous Magic Masters basketball team playing against a local all-star team of Briarcliff area parents, teachers, and other hoops fanatics who want to upset the seemingly unbeatable team. Think (almost!) the Washington Generals vs. the Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Briarcliff High School Gymnasium on Friday, November 4th at 7:00pm!

The Briarcliff Rotary Club has partnered with the Magic Masters for over 25 years to put together this fun-filled evening that is a favorite for all ages. In doing so, the international service organization has raised over $100,000 to support Briarcliff High School scholarships, the Ossining Food Pantry, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The Gullotta House, hurricane relief in Haiti, The Cookstove Project, and so many more causes and charities locally and around the world.

This year, the game will be dedicated to Rudy Johnson, one of the founders of the Magic Masters, and a man whose heart and smile was bigger than life. Rudy passed away about a year ago after a battle with cancer, so this year’s event will be called the Rudy Johnson Memorial Basketball Extravaganza. Dr. Bobby Maher, former BHS Principal, and current Treasurer of the Rotary Club puts it best: “I want to make this charity basketball game the most successful one we have ever had to honor Rudy and to help so many who are less fortunate through the Rotary Club’s donations.”

Attendees can expect to see an awesome game filled with trick shots, half-court three-pointers, mesmerizing ball handling, and just a ton of laughs for children from 3 to 103. There will be concessions sold by the Rotary Club, and souvenir clothing, basketballs and more sold by the Magic Masters. As always, the halftime show will include participation by some of the children (and adults!) from the crowd – often resulting in some of the biggest cheers of the night!

Tickets for the Basketball Extravaganza are only $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets will be sold at the Briarcliff Recreation Department and Weldon’s Stationery up until the day of the event, and you can also reserve seats with tickets to be held at the door by calling, texting or emailing Eric Lebenson at 914-924-3596 or ericlebenson@gmail.com. Please also inquire about putting an ad in our full-color program.

We look forward to seeing you on November 4th at 7:00pm at BHS!