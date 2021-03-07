All that Jazz, All that Success

When we profiled Briarcliff Manor resident and Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Shunzo Ohno in December 2019 (riverjournalonline.com/Shunzo), he was getting ready for one of his many live performances. Of course, that’s all changed due to Covid. But Shunzo continues to be recognized as one of the best jazz musicians on the scene. Shunzo’s latest honor comes from the 42nd Annual Jazz Stations Awards where his EP Runner was named Top Instrumental Album. Shunzo also received a 1st place award as top composer and 2nd place for trumpet composition in this prestigious competition. Runner was originally supposed to be premiered in April at an NYC jazz club.

“The audience is critically important in our live performances and has an effect on what we do in live concerts,” notes Shunzo. “They become part of the work. Music is a shared experience. I find it vital to include audiences as an integral creative process.”

Shunzo has overcome many obstacles – including life-threatening throat cancer, and a terrible car crash that left his lips and teeth damaged – and continues to create music that is beloved in his native Japan, in Europe and in the United States. The performer, who has toured with jazz legends Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Art Blakey, is still producing award-winning jazz. You can listen to and buy Runner at www.shunzoohno.com.