Your Cozy New Office: Find It, Design It, Enjoy It   

A clean, modern table without clutter might suit a temporary work-at-home situation.

Whether temporary or permanent, the ideal work space faces natural light.

As the future of office culture is increasingly scrutinized by corporate America, more attention is being paid to the value of a dedicated workspace at home, where you can be productive in comfort, without undue distraction.

Start by choosing a pleasant physical space in which you wouldn’t mind spending a large portion of your day, talking on the phone, corresponding by computer, creating documents, managing files.

FRESH AIR

Choose a comfortable chair, sit near natural light, and make sure you have access to fresh air, with a pleasant view (if you can).

Next, choose your work-style aesthetic and assemble the physical elements to create it.

You may prefer a clean and modern table without clutter; or a large desk in a private room, lined with books and inspirational art; or working from a built-in desk in a rarely-used space — perhaps under a staircase, in a finished attic, or a spare room above the garage.

BASIC TOOLS

Once set up, verify that you have the basic tools to conduct business: a strong internet connection, a printer, noise cancelling headphones, a camera and microphone (both can be part of your computer, but better clarity and sound is obtained with a separate webcam and mike plugged into your computer). You also may want a small TV to check on the news.

Once you have the desk area and gadget-equipped work station set, you just need to master communication and efficiency apps like Microsoft Teams, Dropbox, Google Docs, and Zoom.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Inquire with your internet provider what high-speed upgrades might be available to improve the quality of your online experience.

Depending on the square footage of your home, wi-fi signal strength can be problematic for devices in rooms the farthest from your network router. For spotty service, look into an affordable wi-fi extender or, for larger homes (and larger budgets), a wi-fi mesh system.

Peter Gaito is a licensed architect and a partner at PFGA, Architects, Engineers and Planners in White Plains. Their work specializes in commercial, multi-family residential, non-profit, religious and public projects. Feel free to contact him at pgaitojr@pfga.net.