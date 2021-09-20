Yoga Love NY Celebrates Grand Opening at New Studio with Donation to Wounded Veterans Fitness Program

Yoga Love NY, the studio with heart, celebrated the grand opening of their new studio with free, in-person classes Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18.

Dozens of people signed up to try a class at the new facility located inside the former Lord & Burnham factory on Bridge Street in Irvington, NY. Classes were free for the weekend with an optional donation to Catch A Lift Fund (CAL), a fitness program for veterans that has helped thousands of post 9/11 combat wounded veterans regain their mental and physical health. CAL was founded in memory of Army Cpl. Chris Coffland, who was killed by a roadside bomb in 2009 in Afghanistan while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. Coffland was a good family friend of Yoga Love Co-Owner Nancy Puleo.

Through the generosity of their students, Yoga Love NY raised $836.00 for CAL. Additionally, Yoga Love NY will continue to offer a 20% discount for all veterans and their spouses for all future classes, to thank them for their tremendous service and sacrifice.

Yoga Love NY is the first studio to open in Westchester after more than a year of shutdowns and mandates that led to the closure of numerous studios. Yoga Love NY is excited to be part of the Rivertown community. The space itself is located on the Irvington waterfront in a beautiful, historic building with a breathtaking view of the Hudson River.