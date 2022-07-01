WPWDB Announces Formation of New Career Center Workforce Team

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board has announced the formation of a new Career Center Workforce Team which is comprised of Employment Counselors and the former Business and Community Engagement Services Team. The new group will provide seamless, integrated services to both employers and job seekers, with the mission of helping them to connect more efficiently.

This merging of the two teams will also enable staff to streamline communications and services, as they are trained to serve both the employer and job seeker needs. Part of the goal is to assist employers in identifying customers who qualify for federally funded programs like On the Job Training (OJT) or Customized Incumbent Worker Training (CIWT), which helps employers defray the cost of training new hires or current employees. The team also recruits job seekers for grant programs like the Healthcare Talent Pipeline Program and guides them through the process of applying for Individual Training Accounts (ITA’s) that can subsidize short-term vocational training to build stackable credentials to increase their skills and pay scale.

The team is based in the Mount Vernon Career Center at 130 Mount Vernon Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550. To contact them visit www.westchesterputnamonestop.com or call 914-813-6555.