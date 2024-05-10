Why Consider Pursuing Compensation for Loss of Use of Your Vehicle After a Car Accident in New Jersey?

It can be physically and financially devastating to be involved in an automobile accident. While most people focus on immediate medical expenses and property damage, one aspect that often gets overlooked is the loss of use of your vehicle.

In New Jersey, from the Garden State Parkway to the Atlantic City Expressway, you have the right to pursue compensation for the inconvenience and additional costs associated with being unable to use your car due to an accident caused by someone else’s mistake.

If you’re traveling to New York City or moving around the state, the loss of use of your vehicle can significantly impact your daily life, and seeking compensation can ease some of the financial burdens.

The Importance of Your Vehicle

In today’s rapidly developing world, our vehicles play a vital role in our daily lives. A study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that 73% of Americans rely on their cars for essential travel. This highlights how important vehicles are for our daily routines.

Whether it’s driving to work, or simply enjoying a leisurely drive, our cars provide us with the freedom and convenience we’ve become used to.

When that freedom is taken away due to an accident, it can significantly disturb our routine and cause considerable inconvenience.

The Financial Burden of Being Without a Vehicle

When your car is out of commission due to an accident, the financial burden can quickly add up. Studies by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) show that average annual expenses for public transportation can range from $600 to over $1,200 per month in major metropolitan areas. This can be a significant cost, especially compared to owning a car.

Additionally, if your vehicle is your primary means of getting to work, being without it could result in lost wages or even the risk of losing your job. As Jessica Jones, a transportation researcher, states, “Loss of reliable transportation is a major factor in job insecurity, especially for those working in suburbs or areas with limited public transportation options.”

The Legal Basis for Loss of Use Claims

In New Jersey, the loss resulting from someone else’s negligence that deprives you of the use of your vehicle is compensable. If you are not at fault for the accident, you may recover damages for car use loss.

However, handling the legal process for pursuing a loss of use claim can be complex, especially when dealing with insurance companies that may be reluctant to pay fair compensation. To handle your loss of use claim, consider consulting from Rosengard Law Group, they have a team of dedicated Cherry Hill car accident lawyers.

Their attorneys can help you understand your rights and pursue the compensation you deserve, which is usually determined by the reasonable rental price of an equivalent vehicle for the duration your car was inaccessible. The expenses incurred from renting a replacement vehicle and any resulting transportation or income losses due to inconvenience are included.

Proving Your Loss of Use Claim

To successfully pursue a loss of use claim, you’ll need to provide evidence to support your case. This may include:

1. Documentation of the Accident and Damages

Gather all relevant documentation related to the accident, such as police reports, witness statements, and photographs of the damage to your vehicle.

2. Repair Estimates and Invoices

Obtain repair estimates and invoices from reputable repair shops, demonstrating the extent of the damage and the time required for repairs.

3. Rental Car Receipts

If you rented a replacement vehicle during the repair period, keep all receipts and documentation related to the rental costs.

4. Evidence of Additional Expenses

Document any additional expenses you paid due to the loss of use of your vehicle, such as ridesharing costs, public transportation fares, or lost wages if you were unable to get to work.

Getting Legal Help

Starting the legal process for seeking a loss of use claim can be difficult, especially when dealing with insurance companies that may be reluctant to pay fair compensation. In this case, having the expertise of a personal injury lawyer near me can prove to be invaluable.

An experienced attorney can help you gather the necessary evidence, calculate the appropriate compensation amounts, and negotiate with the insurance companies on your behalf. They can also advise you on the applicable laws and statutes of limitations, ensuring that your claim is filed on time.

FAQs:

Is there a time limit for filing a loss of use claim in New Jersey?

Yes, there are statutes of limitations that govern the timeframe within which you must file a claim. It’s essential to consult with an attorney to ensure you don’t miss any deadlines.

Can I claim loss of use if I was partially at fault for the accident?

In some cases, you may still be able to recover a portion of the loss of use damages, depending on the specific circumstances and the degree of fault assigned to each party.

What if the other driver was uninsured or underinsured?

Even in cases where the at-fault driver lacks insurance coverage, you may still be able to pursue a loss of use claim through your own uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage or by filing a lawsuit against the responsible party.

Conclusion

A car accident can result in both considerable inconvenience and financial hardship due to the loss of vehicle usage. You can relieve some of the burdens of this unfortunate situation by knowing your legal rights and seeking compensation for loss of use.

Collaborating with a skilled personal injury lawyer enhances the chances of a fruitful claim and secures adequate compensation.