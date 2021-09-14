Westchester’s Largest Solar Canopy System Completed

Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers and Ecogy Energy, along with local and state officials, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 14 to celebrate the completion of the solar canopy system on the Catholic order’s Ossining campus.

The 2,184 panel system, consisting of 12 canopies spanning two parking lots and 2,000 feet of trenching, offsets part of Maryknoll’s energy consumption with renewable energy while providing clean energy access and electricity bill discounts to local residents. The canopy system is billed as the largest in Westchester County.

The project provides Maryknoll with covered parking, lighting and a green initiative — while extending 10 % electricity bill discounts to Maryknoll and local residents through community solar.

The energy generated by this system is available for use via Ecogy’s community solar subscription program. Ecogy’s program enables residents to access clean energy with a subscription process that has no signup costs, no cancellation fees, and a guaranteed 10% discount.

A total of 77 subscribers signed up to receive energy generated by the system at Maryknoll. Subscriptions are no longer available.

Ecogy and Maryknoll also partnered with Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit consortium of local governments that facilitates effective collaboration on sustainability initiatives. Sustainable Westchester subscribed 30% of the system capacity with surrounding community households.

The system installation was handled by New York builder and public benefit corporation, GreenSpark Solar.

