Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board Offers Free Tax Prep Assistance Program

Program runs from February 22 through April 18

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board (WPWDB) kicked off the “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” (VITA) Program on February 22, 2022. Customers must call 211, or 1-800-899-1479, to schedule an appointment at one of three locations: The Mt. Vernon Career Center, Westchester Community College—Gateway Center, and Ossining High School.

The VITA program, which runs from February 22 through April 18, helps low- and moderate-income individuals and families eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) file their taxes for free, including people with disabilities, senior citizens, and those for whom English is a second language. Many eligible Westchester residents are not aware of the credit and therefore do not claim it.

To ensure the program delivers maximum benefits, VITA relies on dedicated volunteers to act as greeters, and assist with translation and call-center operations. Tax preparation is done by IRS-certified volunteers with FREE electronic filing.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer stated, “We are committed to helping our residents take advantage of all the tax credits for which they are eligible. The VITA program not only assists working families and individuals, but also increases tax dollars in the County. It is estimated that about 80% of refunds are spent locally, which boosts the local economy.”

The program is delivered through a collaboration of partners who work diligently to coordinate the day-to-day appointments and operations—United Way 2-1-1, Internal Revenue Service, Interfaith Council for Action, Inc., Community Capital NY, Child Care Council of Westchester, Southern Westchester BOCES, Westchester County Department of Social Services, Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, Westchester Community College, Westchester Community College Education Opportunity Center (EOC), Westchester Community Opportunity Program, AARP Westchester, Mercy College Westchester, Mercy College Bronx, United Way Westchester-Putnam, and Yonkers Public Library.

Call 211 or 1-800-899-1479 to make an appointment.