Westchester Parks Foundation Announces 2022 Gala Awards Honorees

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) will bestow three awards to local organizations at its 44th anniversary gala entitled Parks Are Essential taking place on Thursday, September 15 at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, NY. All funds raised at the gala will benefit the many WPF programs and services which preserve, enhance, and beautify Westchester County Parks.

The evening will recognize the visionary leadership, commitment and dedication to community demonstrated by the honorees that support WPF and parks in Westchester. The recipients include:

Robison – Business Impact Award

For their leadership role in supporting the programs that thousands of community members in Westchester benefit from. The Port Chester-based company has served the residents of Westchester and Putnam County for over a century as the “one-stop shop” for all energy needs. Robison enhances the experience for park users with their contributions to Westchester’s Winter Wonderland and the iconic tradition on the Bronx River Reservation, Bicycle Sundays.

The ARC Westchester – Special Recognition Award

For their commitment to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and their continuous efforts with Westchester Parks Foundation’s Volunteer Program. Located in Hawthorne, The ARC Westchester is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. This beneficial partnership provides individuals a space to foster independence and promote healthy living through weekly cleanup efforts dedicated to thirteen county parks.

Fujifilm – Community Partner Award

For more than two decades of sweat equity and commitment to our parks, particularly at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla near the global company’s regional headquarters. For more than 20 years, volunteer teams from Fujifilm have cleaned up and beautified Kensico Dam Plaza, including at the “Circle of Remembrance” that rings The Rising, Westchester County’s 9/11 Memorial. Fujifilm has also regularly contributed support and volunteers for cleanups, initiatives, and plantings, including the stunning cherry trees at the base of the dam, making a significant impact in our parks.

“This year’s honorees have provided remarkable vision and leadership in our community,” stated Seth Mandelbaum, Chair of Westchester Parks Foundation. “Their unwavering assistance helps us carry out our mission of advocating and investing in the preservation, conservation and enjoyment of the 50 parks, trails and open spaces within the Westchester County Parks system.”

Parks Are Essential Gala will take place September 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 914-231-4600 or visit https://www.thewpf.org/events/parks-are-essential-annual-gala-1