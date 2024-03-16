Westchester Florist, Cape Lily, Launches New Floral Wallpaper Collection

Cape Lily is launching their seasonal wallpaper collection at a party in their Makers Central studio in Tarrytown from 6-9 pm on March 21, to coincide with the first day of spring. Guests will be able to see large scale installations of the wallpaper, enjoy cocktails by Clink with Colleen and a live DJ.

The Cape Lily studio creates elevated flowers for weddings & events, leads botanical workshops and small group travel and produces a line of floral wallpaper. They are passionate about sourcing locally grown, seasonal and sustainable flowers in keeping with the “slow flowers” ethos and building a community of passionate flower and garden lovers in the New York area.

Their inaugural wallpaper collection, Afrobotanical, was born from founder Sylvia Lukach‘s love of the unique “fynbos” biome of her homeland, South Africa. Their latest seasonal collection represents the best of seasonal cutting garden classics, from the first daffodils of early spring to the rambling roses of summer. The flowers featured in the seasonal collection were grown locally, with roses from the historic Lyndhurst rose garden and sweet peas from Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

“Our wallpapers capture the ephemeral nature of flowers in a timeless, natural way” says Lukach.

Cape Lily wallpapers are available in non woven fiber or grasscloth and feature large scale murals or more traditional-scale repeats. They are sustainably printed using water-based latex inks on eco-friendly grounds in Connecticut.

In contrast to many of the existing dark and moody, painterly floral wallpapers available in the market today, Cape Lily’s designs are light, contemporary and full of layered texture.

To preview the collection: https://www.capelily.com/wallpaper

To RSVP register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cape-lily-wallpaper-launch-party-tickets-849428753267

For enquiries: info@capelily.com