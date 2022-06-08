Westchester County Office of Economic Development Partners with Cela Innovation to Convert Element 46 into a Vibrant Tech Accelerator

Element 46 Tech Accelerator Powered by Cela to enhance local tech ecosystem, run three cohorts for startups in the next 18 months. Applications will open soon.

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development today announced a partnership with leading accelerator group Cela Innovation to amplify and enhance the Element 46 incubator program. The new program will be known as the Element 46 Tech Accelerator Powered by Cela.

The Element 46 Tech Accelerator Powered by Cela will curate a network of investors and successful entrepreneurs specifically committed to mentoring the startups accepted into the program. It will accept up to 10 startups based in Westchester per cohort for a 10-week program with curriculum, pitch events, press opportunities, and special technology and corporate partnerships for chosen teams. The program promises multiple advantages to startups selected for the cohort including: mentorship from active investors, subject matter experts and exited entrepreneurs; support on developing customers and making first sales; establishing a sustainable business model that can create immediate revenue as well as scalable revenue levels; access to thought leaders in cutting edge technologies and high growth tactics; and, connections to powerful corporate and institutional allies. Each cohort will culminate with a Pitch Day showcasing the startup participants to Westchester County’s investor community.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County is home to a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and startups. Our partnership with Cela is a bold step towards strengthening our technology ecosystem. This new accelerator program will allow us to support tech entrepreneurs as they hone their offerings, scale their ventures and seek investors.”

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Director of Economic Development, said: “The Element 46 Tech Accelerator Powered by Cela will create opportunities for investment, job creation and support the growth of technology companies. The revamped program is designed to attract existing startup businesses, inspire the incorporation of new startups, and enable sales opportunities for participating startups. This is a very robust program and reflects the depth of expertise and offerings that our startup community needs in order to scale and attract investors.”

Deborah Novick, Westchester County Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said: “The first three cohorts of Element 46 showed us the depth and breadth of supports necessary to fuel growth and impact for our ventures. Partnering with Cela Innovation allows us to deliver first-class education, mentorship and support to small cohorts of tech startups who are key players in Westchester’s tech ecosystem. We are excited to launch this new collaboration and watch our accelerator participants excel with the guidance of Cela’s team.”

John Lynn, Co-Founder, Cela Innovation, said: “Westchester County holds world-class talent, educational institutions, corporate leadership, and many, many other elements that a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem requires. Our team at Cela works to identify unique opportunities to tie elements like these together through an accelerator program – and to then create incredible outcomes for entrepreneurs and their communities as a result. We see that opportunity in the amazing growth of the Westchester entrepreneurial community, and are thrilled to bring our expertise and experience into the effort to grow it further.”

Tech startups in Westchester County interested in applying should email Deborah Novick, Westchester Director for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, at info@element46.org.