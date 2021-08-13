Westchester County Office of Economic Development Announces Construction Career Fair

Hiring event to take place August 25th from 11a.m.-2p.m.

Westchester County is pleased to host a Construction Career Fair on August 25, 2021 from 11a.m-2p.m. at NY Power Authority, 123 Main Street, White Plains, New York. Among the job opportunities available are those for: laborers, carpenters, plumbers, painters, drivers, electricians, sheetrockers, building maintenance, security and masonry.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “As existing properties embark on capital improvements and new developments break ground in Westchester, there are more jobs to be filled in the construction industry. We hope that residents will use the Construction Career Fair to find new opportunities.”

Joan McDonald, Chairperson of the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and Director of Operations for Westchester County, said: “Through the Industrial Development Agency, Westchester County is working to support the renovation of existing office parks and buildings, corporate expansions and development of mixed-use projects. All of these projects require workers in a host of construction trades to ensure successful completion. To that end, there are many employment opportunities that residents can connect to during the upcoming Construction Career Fair.”

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Director of Economic Development said: “We’re doing this in part to help rebuild and restore Westchester’s economy. The job fair provides opportunities to help residents of Westchester County and beyond to learn about careers in construction and the construction industry, including large projects that will leave an indelible mark to the landscape for generations to come.”

Parking for the Construction Career Fair is available in the “Hamilton Main” Garage located at 365 Hamilton Avenue or at the Galleria Mall. Attendees are asked to enter the NY Power Authority through the Hamilton Avenue entrance. A picture ID is required and attendees must sign in at the security desk. Attendees are also asked to please wear a mask.

To register, please visit: rb.gy/vxwlvg.