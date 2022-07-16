Briarcliff Manor

Welcome to the Neighborhood

July 16, 2022
Front row: Jim Domzalski, Carolyn Cassata, Lila Wang, Baishi Wang, Liang Wang, Alain Begun, Bernadette Fitzsimmons
Back row: Jim Kreitler, Larry Green, Ed Zapson, Marie Green, Bryan Roth, Mayor Steven Vescio, Deputy Mayor Peter Chatzky , Gene Potente, Shanshan Li, Patricia Oprandy, Zishuo Zhao, Ellen Roush

Last month, Briarcliff Manor welcomed a new addition to the thriving business district. Edward Jones Financial Adviser Baishi Wang cut the ribbon on her new office at 161 N. State Road. The opening of the new office coincides with the Edward Jones centennial celebration. “The Briarcliff community has a wonderful combination of small-town charm and metropolitan growth,” noted Wang. “We look forward to growing with the community both personally and professionally since my whole family will be moving into Briarcliff in the near future.”

