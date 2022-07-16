Welcome to the Neighborhood

Last month, Briarcliff Manor welcomed a new addition to the thriving business district. Edward Jones Financial Adviser Baishi Wang cut the ribbon on her new office at 161 N. State Road. The opening of the new office coincides with the Edward Jones centennial celebration. “The Briarcliff community has a wonderful combination of small-town charm and metropolitan growth,” noted Wang. “We look forward to growing with the community both personally and professionally since my whole family will be moving into Briarcliff in the near future.”