Wallauer Unveils New Store Location in Mamaroneck with Grand Opening Celebration

Wallauer Paint, Hardware & Design is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store at 960 Mamaroneck Ave in Mamaroneck. The new location is set to provide an exceptional shopping experience, catering to both residential customers and commercial contractors, while offering a wide array of premium interior and exterior Benjamin Moore paint and stains. In addition, the Mamaroneck location will be a full-service Ace Hardware store that will boast an impressive selection of marine equipment and supplies, as well as top-quality Ace Hardware products and brands such as Yeti, Weber grills, and Milwaukee products.

As part of their commitment to the local community, Wallauer will kick off the grand opening with a charitable initiative. Throughout the entire month of September, the store will host a fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Foundation based in Mamaroneck. To support this worthy cause, Wallauer will generously match all donations made in all 16 stores, up to a total of $5,000.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Wallauer into our PCF Family and into our neighborhood. Thank you for joining us in our mission to help save children’s lives,” stated Pamela Strauss Peligri, President of Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, September 9th from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm and promises to be an exciting event for all attendees. Visitors can look forward to spinning the prize wheel with local restaurant gift certificates, free raffles, complimentary food from local area food trucks, and other store giveaways, making it an enjoyable experience for all ages.

“We are excited to bring Wallauer Paint & Hardware to Mamaroneck,” said Ed Klein, CEO of Wallauer. “Our team is committed to providing outstanding service and top-notch products to our valued customers. We can’t wait to showcase our new location and engage with the Mamaroneck community.”

The store’s operating hours are Monday to Friday: 7 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 7 am to 5 pm, Sunday: 9 am to 4 pm.

Since November 30, 2022, Wallauer has taken an extraordinary step to empower its employees by becoming an employee-owned company through the establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. This transition has created numerous opportunities for over 100 employees across 16 locations, fostering a sense of pride and dedication within the Wallauer team.