Wallauer To Support The Pink Fund With Matching Funds for Breast Cancer Support in October

Wallauer Paint and Design Centers will once again match funds to raise money for The Pink Fund, a non-profit breast cancer organization that provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients who are in active treatment. This year marks the fourth year in a row that Wallauer has supported the organization and the total funds raised to date exceed $15,000.

“When you buy something in any of our 15 locations, the credit card machine prompts purchasers to ‘Donate to Breast Cancer Awareness’ in any amount–$1, $5, $10 or more,” says Ed Klein, COO of Wallauer. “The donations are collected through point of sale, and then Wallauer matches that amount through the month of October. Last year, we raised $8,000 and we are proud to support this important organization that has done so much for so many area families.”

According to the American Cancer Society, this year in the United States alone, there will be an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women; 2,650 cases diagnosed in men; and an additional 49,290 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) diagnosed in women.

While in active treatment, many patients are unable to work and experience a loss of income that can result in catastrophic financial losses and the need to rebuild financial health. The Pink Fund’s 90-day grant program helps patients meet their critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance so they can focus on healing, raising their families and returning to the workplace.” For more information visit https://pinkfund.org/.